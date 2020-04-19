Aberdeen firm helping children learn first aid during lockdown

An Aberdeen business has been supporting local communities through lockdown by teaching children first aid online.

Omniscient Safety Innovations Ltd first launched the Mini Medics program almost a year ago as a way for the company to give back to the community.

Though Mini Medics is not the focus of operations, director Brett Townsley decided to livestream the sessions during lockdown to keep children entertained.

Brett said: “We were at home, isolated, and a couple of the parents in the neighbourhood had said would I mind doing a closed group session online so they could take up the kids time, but also educate them on first aid and potentially tips on emergency situations when you’re at home.

“I said yes. We decided to do it in a closed group format, then more and more people started asking.

“We thought we’d just try and do a live session.”

The first livestream from the company’s Facebook page was a success and it currently has over 400 views from parents helping their children learn vital skills.

“I did not enjoy being in front of the camera doing it. It’s alright with a live audience but I didn’t particularly like the phone recording me.

“We ran it and we had such good feedback and there were lots of pictures coming through of all these little kids doing CPR on their dolls.

“We thought we can’t stop, we’re going to have to put something else together for them and more sessions.

“We’re currently in the process of putting more videos together of more scenarios, like choking, to run more sessions for them.

“As I said, it gives them something to do which I guess helps put the parents minds at rest as well.”

Posted by Omniscient Safety Innovations Ltd on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

Brett added: “It doesn’t take much logistically to do it. The idea of being on a live feed was quite daunting to me.

“We did make in an error in that we tried to be able to show a slide pack in the background, so people could follow what I was saying, but also see it on the screen to make sure they were coordinating their efforts.

“However, what we didn’t realise was that the slide pack was playing in reverse. So we watched it and we went oh right, so we know not to do that.

“That was a bit of a blunder, but logistically it was very easy.

“To be honest, I highly recommend it to anyone out there who can do something for the kids or for the families right now just to entertain and pass on some knowledge.

“It’s massively beneficial but it’s pretty daunting. I’m not going to be a YouTube sensation put it that way.”

Since streaming Mini Medics, the group is currently planning a number of further sessions exploring choking, bandaging and even an online assessment for the kids.

“If mum or dad hurts themselves, hopefully not, but if they did, one little kid would know to contact the police or the emergency services or know how to react to it in the right way – that’s fantastic.

“That’s the core of what Mini Medics is anyway. If we can do it in this kind of situation when people are stuck at home anyway, kind of a captive audience if you like, then I think it’s ideal.

“We don’t push it or proactively promote it which I guess is maybe a fault on our part.

“Being able to get the Mini Medics out there, and the reception it’s gotten; we didn’t think we’d be in this position.

“Our courses just tended to be ten children dropped off with us for a couple of hours and then we teach them and then just hand them back to the mum and dad.

“The participation of family unit effort that wouldn’t have been there had it not been for Covid and has been another reach to people that we normally wouldn’t have captured.”

