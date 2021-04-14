Aberdeen firm first to invest in pioneering environmental restoration

Architecture and planning practice Halliday Fraser Munro has become the first Scottish firm to invest in a pioneering peatland restoration project in the Scottish Highlands.

The project in Wester Ross will provide carbon offsetting benefits for the Aberdeen-based company, but it’s not just the Halliday Fraser Munro who will stand to gain from this investment.

The environmental benefits of the Wester Ross project are wide-ranging and can be seen from the outset.

The rehydrated peat acts as an large carbon sink which supports biodiversity in the Scottish Highlands. The area is also next to a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and cleanses the local water supply as well as creating employment opportunities for those in the area.

The city centre firm is keen to ensure its sustainability pledge is making progress, and intends to offer further investment within the peatlands scheme in the coming years.

As part of the firm’s journey to offset its carbon footprint it also recently commissioned a report from environmental consultants on its greenhouse gas emissions as the company aims to exceed the Scottish Government’s net zero targets by 2030.

David Halliday, managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro, said: “As architects and planners, sustainability has always been at the core of what we do.

“Whether we’re designing a new office, a new school or a home, environmental considerations are high on our agenda.

“Therefore, addressing our carbon footprint as a practice is a natural extension of how we have been working for decades.

“We’re proud to be the first Scottish firm to support Highland Carbon’s peatland restoration project in the wilds of Wester Ross. This local and entrepreneurial biodiversity project reflects the spirit of Halliday Fraser Munro.”