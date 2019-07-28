Aberdeen firm donates new security system to north-east children’s charity

A north-east security firm has donated equipment to a children’s charity.

Oteac, which is based in Aberdeen, has installed the technology at a new centre run by BECS (Because Everyone Counts) in Inverurie.

Engineers working on the project are donating their own time to work on the project this week.

Mark Fraser, chief executive of Nucore Group of which Oteac is a part, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide BECS with our security expertise and equipment. Oteac will be supplying both CCTV and access control systems.

“The equipment will provide peace of mind to parents and carers alike, so they don’t have to worry about access to and from the building, letting the children explore the specialised play equipment and experience the new sensory room in complete safety.”

BECS founder Becky Mennie added: “The donation of the specialist equipment required and the installation will allow us to ensure the safety of our users and also gets us that one step closer to opening before the end of the summer holidays.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support in the local community from businesses and individuals and cannot thank Oteac and the engineers enough for their generous contribution to BECS.”