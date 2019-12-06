Aberdeen firm donates £1,000 of winter clothes to help keep youngsters warm

An Aberdeen-based firm has donated more than £1,000 of new clothes to keep children and young teenagers warm this winter.

Following a month of fundraising by staff at Hydro Group, more than 75 cosy jackets, hats and gloves have been gifted to the charity AberNecessities.

Hydro Group, an Aberdeen-based subsea connector and cable engineering business, recently launched its Coats for Kids fundraiser.

The team of 100 staff pulled together and raised funds to purchase £1,125 of winter clothing for girls and boys aged up to 16.

The items were purchased just in time for the festive season, which can be a particularly stressful and difficult time.

The company hopes this will ease the burden of families who struggle at this time of year.

Lynne Elder, HR co-ordinator at Hydro Group, said: “Aberdeen’s reputation as the energy capital of Europe belies the number of families living in poverty, and relying on food banks and charitable help from organisations like AberNecessities.

“A warm coat is a vital essential for the cold winter months and many children go without.”

It is the largest single donation of coats to be received by the charity, which focuses on helping underprivileged families.

The charity was founded a year ago, but has already proven to be vital for communities across Aberdeenshire.

Together, mother and daughter Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn provide families with essential clothing and other necessary items to help care for their children.

Founder of AberNecessities Danielle said: “We are very thankful to Hydro Group for their generous donation of children’s coats in a range of sizes.

“These jackets will make a big difference to the families which benefit from the help AberNecessities provides.”

This is not the first charitable effort of Hydro Group. In the past it has held a True Blue day in support of male cancer charity Orchard, and a Wear it Pink day to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

The Bridge of Don-based firm designs, manufactures and installs subsea connectivity solutions, including umbilical cables, electrical and optical connection systems.

Heather Andrade, head of sales at Hydro Group plc, said: “We hope that this small gesture goes some way towards ensuring children and families across the region have one less thing to worry about during the festive season.”