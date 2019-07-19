Aberdeen firm changes hands for second time in less than four years

Marine technology firm Nautronix has changed hands for the second time in less than four years.

The Aberdeen business is now a division of Imenco, a Norwegian supplier of subsea electronic and mechanical products, following its sale by Westhill-based energy service company Proserv.

Nautronix general manager Alan Buchan will continue to lead a 21-strong team moving from Proserv to Imenco’s facility at the Aberdeen Innovation Park, Bridge of Don.

The value of the deal, in which Simmons Energy advised Proserv, was undisclosed.