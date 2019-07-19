Friday, July 19th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen firm changes hands for second time in less than four years

by Keith Findlay
19/07/2019, 2:30 pm
Proserv, which acquired Nautronix in 2015, has sold the business to Imenco. Pictured is David Lamont, former CEO of Proserv (l), Mark Patterson, Nautronix
Marine technology firm Nautronix has changed hands for the second time in less than four years.

The Aberdeen business is now a division of Imenco, a Norwegian supplier of subsea electronic and mechanical products, following its sale by Westhill-based energy service company Proserv.

Nautronix general manager Alan Buchan will continue to lead a 21-strong team moving from Proserv to Imenco’s facility at the Aberdeen Innovation Park, Bridge of Don.

The value of the deal, in which Simmons Energy advised Proserv, was undisclosed.

