Aberdeen firm appeals enforcement notice after car park plans refused

An Aberdeen firm has been told to remove all cars from its site by the end of next month – after a planning application to turn the land into a formal car park was rejected.

Fleet Properties appealed for the land at Farburn Terrace in Dyce to be officially turned into a car park, however, planners at Aberdeen City Council rejected the proposal.

Following the planning application, Aberdeen City Council issued an enforcement notice on the firm which was received on November 20, to remove the cars from the site within two months.

It said Fleet Investments, which owns Fleet Properties, had breached planning control by changing the use of amenity land to form temporary car parking “without the benefit of express planning permission.”

Officers added that the council required the “removal of all vehicles that are parked on the site, thereafter boundary treatments/bollards to be installed, with a scheme to be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority within four weeks” of the notice given to ensure the site was secured.

In its appeal, Brian Sutherland of Fleet Investments, asked for lenience on the date, as it is in negotiation with a possible new tenant for the site, who would also wish for the cars to be removed.

He said: “The area is currently being used by people going offshore and further afield on rotas that can last for several months. There are also members of the public using the site as a park and ride for the local train station, as the current car parking facilities at the railway station is completely overcrowded. We also have homeowners from the adjacent flatted properties using it.

“As far as we are aware there have been no objections to the cars parking there from any local people of Dyce or the surrounding areas, in fact, the public was very supportive of our planning application which was rejected by Aberdeen City Council, as Dyce has had parking problems for a number of years now.

“Fleet Properties is currently in negotiation with a possible new tenant for the site who would also wish for the cars to be removed, the possible client has indicated, if they agree to the lease, there would be a requirement to install fencing around the whole site, this will greatly assist Fleet Properties on removing the cars. This would obviously involve a planning application.

“So all going to plan, with your assistance the site would be clear of cars within six months.”

Fleet Investments also sought clarity over the point that parking was allowed by Aberdeen City Council for around seven years before the land was purchased by the company.

Brian added: “We currently have planning permission for a hotel with a large car park on the site, although the hotel is not being built at this stage, would there not be a possibility of building the car park first as a means of funding the hotel works?”

However, the company has been told the appeal was made too late, and the Scottish Government has no remit to deal with it.

Case officer Morag Smith said: “Further to previous correspondence and as previously advised, the appeal has now been checked in line with The Town and Country Planning (Appeals)(Scotland) Regulations 2013, and it is out of time.

“In order to be accepted, this appeal should have been received by our office the day before the effective date specified in the notice.

“We have no scope to accept or consider appeals received after this deadline.”