Aberdeen fireworks night cancelled, but Christmas lights will go ahead

Aberdeen’s fireworks night is the latest winter event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

However, the Christmas lights and the tree at Castlegate will still feature this year, just with no switch-on events.

The 12 days of sculpture trail will also return this year.

Last month it was confirmed this year’s Christmas Village on Broad Street would be cancelled, and a number of fireworks events across Aberdeenshire have already been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The fireworks night and switch-on events normally attract thousands of people to the city, but due to the current restrictions on public gatherings and the uncertainty on when they will be lifted the council has taken the decision to revise these winter events.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions we are re-imagining Christmas and whilst it’s sad we won’t be able to have the enthusiastic crowds gather for the switching on of the Christmas Tree and lights, they will still be installed to bring Christmas spirit to the city and create a festive welcome for shoppers and visitors alike.

“The safety and well-being of residents and visitors to the city remain our top priority and so we must follow all the latest Scottish Government guidance in relation to live events and public gatherings.

“With significant lead-in times and planning required to safely deliver these popular events, it is sensible for us to make the decision not to proceed with fireworks night and to adapt the Christmas switch-on events now given the uncertainty of the current situation.”

Aberdeen City Council is working with Aberdeen Inspired to look at other way the city centre can be supported during the Christmas period, with a report set to be submitted to the City Growth and Resources Committee next month.

Plans for next year’s Aberdeen Highland Games, Tour of Britain and 2021 winter festival are still being worked on.