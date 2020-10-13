Aberdeen fire station buzzing with arrival of honey bees

A group of Aberdeen firefighters are buzzing with excitement after receiving their very own beehives to look after.

Crews at the station on North Anderson Drive have delved into the world of beekeeping after the base was selected as an apiary site.

The move to introduce honey bees is part of the city council’s Aberdeen Growing Together initiative.

Crew Commander Chris Mcallister, who is a beekeeper in his spare time, was behind the set-up of the equipment and has been involved with the groundwork since March this year.

He said the station “ticked all the boxes” because it had everything needed to help the bees thrive.

Chris said: “Bees are a vital part of our environment and we should help them as much as we can.

“They need water, nectar and lots of space so North Anderson Drive ticked all the boxes.

“Working with our partners at the council, we hope this project will make Aberdeen a more sustainable city in the future.

“It would be great to keep expanding this pollinator network around stations in the North service delivery area and recruit more volunteers.”

The project has been welcomed by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing.

She said: “We’re delighted that firefighters in the city have started beekeeping as part of the ‘Workplaces Growing Together’ improvement project.

“The project is aimed at covering a gap identified in collective food growing, and we continue to support formal and informal food growing sites along with activities in schools and communities, under the umbrella of the Aberdeen City Council -led food growing strategy called Aberdeen Growing Together.

“Workplaces were identified as an opportunity for food growing, and we’d encourage other organisations and businesses to take part and help all our communities to continue to thrive and prosper.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is working to make fire stations more environmentally friendly and the organisation has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 6% each year over the next decade.