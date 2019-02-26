Aberdeen fire crews praised for ‘risking lives’ battling Fresh Mex restaurant blaze

Firefighters were today praised for their quick response to a fire at an Aberdeen restaurant.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, fire crews were called to deal with a blaze at Fresh Mex on Schoolhill.

Clouds of thick smoke could be seen across the city, with the occupants of neighbouring homes and businesses, including Haig’s Food Hall and Grub Fresh Food, evacuated.

Around 40 firefighters from seven appliances attended the incident, which was reportedly sparked by a fryer in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze, although there was significant damage to the Fresh Mex eatery.

Julie Haig, who owns Haig’s with her husband James, said her staff were alerted by workers from Fresh Mex telling them to get out.

She said: “We saw everyone running out of Fresh Mex. They said there was a fire and to get out of the building as quickly as we could.

“I evacuated with all the staff. There were seven of us in the shop at the time.

“The fire brigade got here really quickly. They were here within a couple of minutes.

“The fire brigade have done fantastically to prevent the fire spreading.

“I watched them crawling through the smoke into the building to put the fire out.

“I can’t thank them enough because they were amazing. They are putting their lives at risk every day.”

A spokeswoman for neighbouring James Dun’s House said: “We really feel for the staff at Fresh Mex and we are hoping they get back up and running soon.

“We had a couple of the residents from the upstairs flats in with us while it was going on – thankfully they are back in their flat now.

“Everything happened so quickly. The fire brigade arrived within a matter of minutes.

“It could definitely have been so much worse.”

Mrs Haig said she was thankful nobody was hurt in the incident.

She returned to find her business undamaged and was able to reopen for business yesterday afternoon.

She said: “I have just been sitting thinking about how much worse it could have been.

“We have been very, very lucky we have had no damage to the building.

“But our thoughts are with all the guys at Fresh Mex. It must be absolutely terrible for them.

“I still can’t believe it has happened. I’ve never seen anything like this in the 12 years I have been in business.

“We are just glad nobody was injured. Material things can be replaced but people can’t.

“We are just a local family-run business. So are Fresh Mex and Grub, so we are all small businesses together and we know how tough the impact of something like this will be.

“Hopefully it won’t have too much of an impact on the business.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.57am about a fire in the Schoolhill area of Aberdeen.

“We had seven appliances and around 40 firefighters at the scene. They used hose-reel jets, breathing apparatus and PPV fans to tackle the fire.

“The stop message was received at 10.58am. We are not aware of any significant damage to any adjacent buildings.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the road reopened around noon.

She added: “There is no suggestion the fire was suspicious.”

Want to say a huge thanks for all the messages, calls, e-mails & kind words received from everyone after the devastating… Posted by FreshMex on Monday, 25 February 2019

Staff at Fresh Mex took to social media to thank the public for their support.

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, they also revealed they would continue to operate from The Adams Lounge on Holburn Street.

They said: “(We) want to say a huge thanks for all the messages, calls, emails & kind words received from everyone after the devastating fire at Fresh Mex Schoolhill.

“Fortunately, no members of the public or our team were hurt as the fire quickly spread in the unit – and the fast-acting fire service managed to contain the flames to our unit only.

“A massive thank you to all the crew on site for their brave work.

“We are extremely grateful that everyone was okay, especially the residents above and fellow local businesses beside – again thank you for the support and understanding.

“(There is) a lot of hard work ahead, but we will be back up and running from Schoolhill as soon as we can, and will, of course, keep you all updated as things progress.”