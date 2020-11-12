Aberdeen fire crews battle fire-hit primary school

Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a massive blaze at a former Aberdeen school.

Four crews were called to the scene of the former Bucksburn Primary School, more recently known as Brimmond Primary School, on Inverurie Road around 9.30pm yesterday.

Two crews remain in attendance alongside a height appliance.

Flames could be seen bursting from the roof of the building, which has lain empty since 2013.

The teams worked from above to douse the flames, which could be seen for miles. Residents several streets away also reported seeing smoke rising high above the area.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 9.34pm to a fire at a disused primary school in Bucksburn.

“We have two appliances and a height appliance on-scene as operations continue.

Plans are in place to demolish the building, with Aberdeen City Council seeking a contractor to do the work.

Police remain at the scene aiding with traffic management in the area.

The A96 Inverurie Road is currently blocked northbound between Oldmeldrum Road and Stoneywood Road to allow for emergency vehicle access and is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are via Oldmeldrum Road and Stoneywood Road.

A spokesman said: “Roads in the area still remain closed with police resources still on site.”

Despite there being no danger to nearby properties, residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke in the air.

Khlaire Sangster lives near the school and was just putting her children to bed when they heard a lot of sirens.

She said: “We looked out the window to see the huge flames and smoke. We knew by the size of them it was a serious fire. We had a feeling it was the old school so felt quite sad as it was a good school in its time.

“Our thoughts went to the houses closest to it and if the stables behind were safe. Very scary to watch as the wind wasn’t on the fire services side so we had everything crossed they were safe too.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “I hope that this fire does not impact on local residents, as there are a number of houses located near to Bucksburn School.

“While there was initially some discussion about using the school for the early learning expansion, the council ought to have taken forward plans for demolition when this ceased to be an option.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “To see a former school like Bucksburn go up in flames like this is absolutely terrifying.

“It’s vital the school is secured and the structural damage is assessed.

“I’m aware Aberdeen City Council was making good progress in appointing a demolition team to flatten the building so the land could be sold.

“It’s important this is fast-tracked so the community feels safe from any such incidents.

“I commend the fantastic fire crews who reacted quickly to ensure the blaze was brought under control.”