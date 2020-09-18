Aberdeen finds True North with virtual music festival

An annual Aberdeen music festival will take place online this year due to the coronavirus crisis

True North Music Festival has been held in the Granite City every September since 2015.

This year’s event features an exclusive performance in the Music Hall by renowned singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph.

Her ethereal and thought-provoking music will be seen and heard in a fresh new way in the empty surrounds of the hall’s historic auditorium.

There will also be a set of songs specially for younger audiences, and a series of live streamed performances showcasing some of the finest young talent in the north-east.

A digital exhibition celebrating the love of live performance will run over the weekend and will include memories and reflections of past festivals.

The concerts mark the first performances staged by cultural charity Aberdeen Performing Arts since venues across the country closed in March and will be broadcast across all the True North social media channels.

True North takes place between Friday, September 25 and Sunday, September 27.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “Over the past five years, True North has become an important and popular milestone of the city’s cultural calendar and when it became clear it couldn’t go ahead as normal we were determined to mark the weekend in some way.

“We’ve curated a programme which shines a light on the immense talent of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire musicians and can’t wait to share their unique and distinct voices with music-lovers everywhere. With so many gigs and festivals not going ahead this year, we are delighted that we can present a miniature version of True North online for audiences to enjoy.”

All performances at the virtual festival will be free to watch with an option to make a donation to Aberdeen Performing Arts.

For further information on how to watch the virtual True North Festival and for the full schedule visit aberdeenperformingarts.com/truenorth.

The virtual True North festival was made possible thanks to the support of the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland via the Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund, and the support of Aberdeen City Council.