Aberdeen finance school help eight new businesses launch since lockdown

An Aberdeen finance school has helped eight financial advisers launch their own businesses since the start of lockdown.

The St. James Place (SJP) Academy has supported their graduates in creating their own small and medium sized enterprises (SME).

Three of these are located in Edinburgh and Glasgow, while the other two are in Aberdeen.

These new SME owners represent almost a quarter of the 39 recent SJP Academy graduates who have been supported in setting up their own practices during the pandemic.

They range in age from 29 to 49 and have all pursued new careers from roles including a restaurant manager, video producer and an analyst.

The SJP Academy has a two-year training programme which helps to create highly qualified financial advisers.

The graduates then either launch their own business or choose to be an adviser within one of their practice partners.

New intakes will be able to enroll into the academy later on this year.

Since its creation, the academy has helped to create 73 SMEs across Scotland.

Claire Lang, Aberdeen, Edinburgh Academy graduate, said: “Starting a business at any time is going to be challenging, and I didn’t expect my situation to be any different to any other start-up.

“When lockdown started, I had to redo my business plan and my business launch, but I found it really easy to adapt.

“My potential clients were more than happy to attend a virtual launch event and people have been really delighted to have our meetings over video call.

“It’s actually given me a greater geographical reach, and it’s a lot easier for people to find time to log in to a meeting from home.”

Jason Flood, Academy Director at St. James’s Place, says: “We’re proud to have helped so many advisers break into the industry since 2012, but particularly in the current business landscape it’s an immense achievement to have supported new businesses and helped with job creation.

“These graduates have been forced to adapt their initial plans, such as shifting face to face meetings to virtual ones, and it’s really impressive how they have overcome these challenges.”