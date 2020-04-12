Show Links
Aberdeen film up for prestigious arts award

by Reporter
12/04/2020, 4:00 pm
The cast of No Ladies Please outside Fittie Bar
A short film about a famous Aberdeen pub has been shortlisted for a prestigious arts award.

No Ladies Please details a true story about a sex discrimination protest in The Grill on Union Street in April 1973.

The movie has been entered as an official competitor in the John Byrne Awards and will compete for the first quarterly prize this year. No Ladies Please is an Aberdeen University project and is a 12-minute long film featuring local actors.

Dr Fiona-Jane Brown, the project co-ordinator at Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Institute, is the mastermind behind the movie.

For more information go to www.johnbyrneaward.org.uk