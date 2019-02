Ferry passengers travelling between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles were surprised with random acts of kindness.

NorthLink Ferries gave travellers on their ferries a series of gifts, including toys for children, to mark Random Acts of Kindness Day last Sunday.

Seaumas Campell, Serco’s customer service director at NorthLink Ferries, said: “We know it’s the little things that go a long way and can change someone’s day.”

Other gifts included refillable water bottles and complimentary upgrades.

