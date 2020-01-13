Aberdeen ferries cancelled after severe weather warnings

A number of Aberdeen ferries have been cancelled following severe weather warnings.

Services to and from the Granite City are currently under review as a result of the adverse weather conditions, with gales of around 50-60mph forecast.

A yellow weather warning is in place with delays and disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry transport to be expected.

Northlink Ferries have cancelled their 7pm service from Aberdeen to Lerwick as a result of the adverse weather and are currently reviewing other services.