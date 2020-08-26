Aberdeen FC’s #StillStandingFree community support campaign comes to an end

After 160 days, 15,000 phone calls to fans and 2,600 food parcels delivered to those in need, Aberdeen Football Club’s celebrated #StillStandingFree campaign is drawing to a close.

The campaign, which was launched a week before lockdown in March, has seen people from the club, the AFC Community Trust and the Red Army come together to support fans, particularly those in isolation, and make food deliveries across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

More than 12,000 people received nourishing food thanks to the initiative, including 7,000 children who might otherwise have had to go without a good daily meal.

A calls team regularly checked in on fans’ welfare throughout lockdown – occasionally being joined by current and former players, manager Derek McInnes, and club chairman Dave Cormack.

Captain Joe Lewis and first team winger, Niall McGinn played prominent roles, making calls, food deliveries and even providing a weekly blog.

Joe Lewis said: “It’s clear the campaign has played a vital role across the community, but it’s also been a tremendous success in re-connecting the club to its fans in such a meaningful way.

“It was just great speaking to some of our fans on the phone and hearing their stories about what being a fan means to them. I know that all the players involved really valued the opportunity to lend a hand and make personal connections with fans which brightened up their day and ours during lockdown.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dave Cormack said: “With football back and children returning to schools, where they will receive free meals, our campaign has come to a natural conclusion.

“Our aim was to help our fans and the people of Aberdeen city and Shire in these exceptionally anxious times, demonstrating that we are truly a club at the heart of its community.

“By working hand-in-hand with the trust, and with the backing of our fans, we were able to exceed the objectives we set out at the beginning of #StillStandingFree.

“The collective power of the Red Army, the Club and the trust along with all its sponsors and corporates has been an inspirational force for good.”

Thanks to the generosity of AFC fans and the club’s directors, through their matched funding of a percentage of season ticket sales, the campaign has also raised just over £500,000 for AFCCT.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said the funds would now be used again on projects focusing on health, football and education.

She added: “Mental health issues are predicted to be one of the most serious consequences of the lockdown and these funds will also go towards our innovative, interactive and fun programme, MINDSET, which builds confidence and resilience among young people.”

Derek Clark, an ops assistant at Cormack Park who assisted with the deliveries of food throughout the campaign, said: “I think there is just a genuine feeling of Aberdeen being a family club.

“It goes back to when I was supporting them as a youngster, back to the Gothenburg days with Di Stefano’s famous quote about the club.

“It really is a family club, and I think that has remained, and I hope it always remains with the club. They do look after their own community, they do things to help out.

“Niall McGinn was outstanding, as one of the players who came along to distribute food parcels, while he was doing it kicking a ball about in gardens with some of the young kids.

“As a local football club in a one-club city, if our club can do that, it’s going to benefit usin the future, because these kids are the fans of the future as well.”

Aberdeen FC and the Community Trust have announced they will be organising a family fun day at Cormack Park for NHS workers and their families as soon as it is safe to do so.

A special homecoming game at Pittodrie with a parade in Aberdeen is also being planned when full crowds are allowed, with the celebration seeking to recognise key workers and thank fans and volunteers who supported #StillStandingFree.