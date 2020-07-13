Aberdeen FC’s #StillStandingFree campaign shatters £200,000 target

Aberdeen FC’s #StillStandingFree campaign to provide food deliveries through the Covid-19 pandemic has broken its latest fundraising target of £200,000.

The momentous milestone was reached on Saturday, with Stephen Dobson adding £230 raised through his Dons on the Doorstep campaign to the club’s JustGiving page.

The campaign saw Dobson, a matchday photographer at Pittodrie, taking pictures of Aberdeen supporters standing on their doorsteps during lockdown in return for a donation.

#StillStandingFree is a partnership between the club and Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), working to reduce food poverty in the region by operating a delivery service staffed by employees and volunteers from the club and the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The campaign has also seen people from the club and trust, including current and former players and manager Derek McInnes, calling up to talk with fans.