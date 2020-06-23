Aberdeen FC’s #StillStandingFree campaign reaches more than 12,000 fans

A campaign started by Aberdeen Football Club has seen more than 12,000 fans contacted by the team to check on their wellbeing.

AFC’s #StillStandingFree initiative has been running for the past 12 weeks and aims to help fans in the wider community throughout Covid-19.

Now, more than 12,000 supporters have been contacted by the club and AFC Community Trust (AFCCT), with elderly and vulnerable fans in the 70+ age group contacted first, with other supporters of all ages and circumstances also now contacted.

The team said it has been estimated that as many in one-in-four people will suffer from mental health issues as a result of lockdown, with the calls providing an invaluable social lifelife for those who may be struggling to cope.

Nicola Graham, project manager at AFCCT, said: “Many of them are in their 70s and 80s and are living alone.

“While some have contact with family members, having someone different to talk to means a lot. It’s an opportunity for them to chat about whatever they want and to take time out from thinking about the challenges of day to day life and worrying about what’s going on in the world.”

Essential food packages have also been delivered to 1,500 households, supporting close to 7,000 people, including almost 4,000 vulnerable children.