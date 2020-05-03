Aberdeen FC’s Lewis Ferguson records special message for NHS staff

Aberdeen FC’s Lewis Ferguson has recorded a special message thanking the NHS.

In the clip shared online, the 20-year-old midfielder said: “Just a quick shout out to Claire and all her colleagues at the hospital and the rest of the NHS staff who are doing a great job during this time.

“Yous are doing fantastic, keep up the good work and take care.”

Lewis joins a host of sporting stars from across the country thanking staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their amazing work during the pandemic.

