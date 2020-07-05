Aberdeen FC trust raises more than £150,000 through season ticket sales

Aberdeen FC fans have helped raise more than £150,000 for the club’s community charity by buying season tickets.

The AFC Community Trust (AFCCT) launched the Still Standing Free campaign earlier this year in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on families across the north-east.

Dons directors pledged to match 10% of season ticket sales for next season in donations to the trust – and have now passed the £150,000 mark.

But the campaign is showing no sign of slowing, and the trust is now aiming to hit the next milestone of £200,000.

🙏 Over £150k has been raised as a matched donation by the AFC Board through season ticket sales made so far. Help us reach our £200k target for @AFCCT as they continue their #StillStandingFree campaign by becoming a season ticket holder today. ➡️ https://t.co/M2kpvcPqwj pic.twitter.com/DilESel86A — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 5, 2020

So far, more than 1,500 food deliveries have been made to the most vulnerable families in the north-east – with an estimated 7,500 people given aid through the trust.

It is thought more than 4,000 of the people supported by the campaign are children.

The trust has also been regularly checking on the welfare of Aberdeen fans through a phone call campaign – with the Dons’ first-team squad and several club legends also picking up the phone to help out.

More than 13,000 people have so far been called through the campaign.

And coaches from the trust have also delivered online PE lessons to help children stay active.

As the campaign passed the 100 day mark last week, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “Aberdeen Football Club has been at the heart of our community for over 100 years and, through this campaign, we’ve shown what it actually means to be a community club.

“Our response has been one of solidarity and support. Throughout our history, we have been supported by our revered and loyal Red Army, Standing Free every step of the way.

“This campaign has been our chance to rally behind those fans and the wider community and I’m both proud and humbled by what our amazing team of staff and volunteers has been able to achieve.”

As well as making calls, first-team winger Niall McGinn also joined the trust to make deliveries across the region.

He said: “It was personally very humbling for me to be able to join the trust volunteers to make some deliveries.

“To see the happiness it brought to these families, who are really struggling during this tough period, was hugely satisfying.

“The club and the trust have done a fantastic job engaging with our supporters over the last 100 days.

“Given my relationship with Aberdeen Football Club and its supporters, I was more than happy to play a small part in helping to raise their spirits during a worrying time.”