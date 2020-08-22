Aberdeen FC rolls out free mental health app to all supporters

Aberdeen Football Club is offering up to 10,000 supporters access to a mental health app following a successful trial.

The NHS-approved app, Thrive, was initially offered to season ticket holders and members of the Club’s AberDNA initiative.

It meets NHS quality standards for clinical effectiveness, safety, usability and accessibility and has a supportive evidence base.

Fans quickly took advantage of Thrive, with 80% of season ticket holders and DNA members using it regularly to seek proactive help and preventative advice.

Anxiety around health, work and looks were among the issues fans sought support for, along with worries about debt, work-related stress and being unable to take a holiday.

Working with Health Shield, Aberdeen FC is now offering up to 10,000 supporters free access to the app, which allows users to assess, manage and improve their mental well being with a range of mindfulness tips, tools and techniques.

Rob Wicks, AFC’s commercial director, said: “It is clear that the Thrive app is having a positive impact and is proving to be a valuable tool for our fans who may need a bit of extra support during these challenging and uncertain times, when mental health has been reported as being a major issue.

“We are pleased to be able to roll out access to the app to our wider fan base and provide help to any supporters who are looking for advice to help them stay healthy and positive, both now and in the future.”

Health Shield has seen a number of organisations access the app, including a men’s mental health support group and workers on the NHS frontline.

Courtney Marsh, CEO at Health Shield, said: “As a not‐for‐profit organisation, we have a long and successful history of supporting our members and employees as well as the communities in which we live and work.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges for many people, which is why we’re proud to partner with Aberdeen FC to offer the club’s supporters free access to our mental well being app to help keep them in the best of health during these difficult times.”

AFC supporters can find out more about Thrive and download it by following the instructions at info.healthshield.co.uk/free-access-to-thrive-afc