Aberdeen FC praised for launch of mental health app to support fans

Aberdeen FC has been praised today for its efforts in supporting fans’ mental health.

North East MSP Liam Kerr hailed the Thrive App, which has been offered to around 10,000 of the club’s supporters for free. It provides a range of mindfulness tips, tools and techniques.

The NHS-approved app was initially rolled out to season ticket holders and AberDNA members.

Fans quickly took advantage of Thrive, with 80% of season ticket holders and DNA members using it regularly to seek proactive help and preventative advice.

Anxiety around health, work and looks were among the issues fans sought support for, along with worries about debt, work-related stress and being unable to take a holiday.

Mr Kerr has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Aberdeen FC’s efforts to support its fans’ mental well-being.

He said: “This initiative has once again highlighted the huge effort Aberdeen puts in to help communities across the north-east and beyond.

“These efforts show Aberdeen is more than just a football club – it’s a family that everyone can be involved in.

“Many people continue to feel anxious and uncertain about the future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“But it’s important they know help is out there through support such as Aberdeen’s mental health app and hopefully the success of it means more clubs throughout Scotland will follow suit.

“It is absolutely OK to not be OK, and important to know that you are not alone.”