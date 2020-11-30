Aberdeen FC offers Pittodrie to help with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the club is willing to make Pittodrie available for use in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The first people are set to be immunised against coronavirus, which has left the UK in varying degrees of restrictions since March, next month.

Bosses at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said its member clubs are “ready, willing and able” to make stadiums available for the vaccine effort.

Now Mr Cormack has offered up the use of Pittodrie to help with the programme.

He said: “The club’s very close partnership with Aberdeen FC Community Trust is one of the most vital initiatives we undertake and makes an enormous contribution to the lives of tens of thousands of local people each year.

“Health, wellbeing and educational programmes are at the heart of the Community Trust’s work, which is now more vital than ever and, as a club, we would unhesitatingly support the use of our facilities for the vaccine programme.”

Mr Cormack has been backed by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, who said the body is ready to enter talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the possibility.

He said: “Our clubs are uniquely placed to help with the roll-out of the national vaccination programme.

“We have 42 stadiums spread throughout the country, with transport links, parking facilities, expertise in handling crowds and plenty of space to ensure social distancing. Everyone knows where their local stadium is located and, with five million attendances each season, people are very familiar with how the grounds function.

“We are still awaiting a response from the First Minister to our request for an emergency meeting, and this is one of the topics we would be very keen to discuss.

“Having taken soundings from club chairs, I can tell you there is a universal enthusiasm to play our part in this vital national effort. Football clubs are at the very heart of their communities and are already doing so much, despite their own enormous financial pressures, to support health and wellbeing programmes locally.

“It makes perfect sense for us to have dialogue with the First Minister on this topic.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are grateful to SPFL for their offer of support to what will be a nationwide effort to deliver the largest vaccination programme across Scotland.

“We will consider the offer in detail and look forward to discussing the part SPFL can play in this vital work.”

It comes as a further 44 people in Aberdeen and 12 in Aberdeenshire have tested positive for coronavirus in the past day.

There are 55 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray, and five people in intensive care.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 746 to 94,689 in the past 24 hours.

While Saturday’s figures revealed of the 44 deaths recorded across Scotland, three were in Aberdeen.