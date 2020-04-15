Aberdeen FC making crisis easier to bear by handing out Teddies to mark anniversary

More than 100 teddy bears have been handed out by Aberdeen Football Club to mark its 117th anniversary.

Miller the bear, named after Dons legend Willie Miller, was created as part of the team’s celebrations.

The club has handed out 117 teddies and some have been left in spots around Pittodrie for people to collect while out on their daily walks.

Letters attached to the bears said: “I’m a token of the club’s love and appreciation for fans and the wider community. I really hope I make your day special.

“Please take me home where we can keep each other company and maybe even have a piece of cake to celebrate AFC’s birthday.

“Maybe one day, we can go to Pittodrie together?”

The bears were taken as far north as Peterhead, while 30 others were dropped off at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Willie Miller said: “As the club celebrates its 117th birthday, it reminds us all that Aberdeen Football Club is a genuine family club, one which places community at its heart.

“It’s been fantastic to see the invaluable work the club and the (AFC) trust have been carrying out as they provide support for some of the most vulnerable people in the community during these worrying times.

“I had the pleasure of speaking with one particular supporter this weekend who very generously donated some of her pension to Aberdeen For All, while also renewing her season ticket, because she wanted to help the club she loves. Her act of generosity perfectly captures how our love of football can bring us together at times like this.

“There’s no doubting these are tough times for us all but it’s great to see AFC leading the way – keep up the good work!”

Bears were handed out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to NHS staff yesterday afternoon by player Niall McGinn, to say thank you for all their hard work and efforts to protect the community.

He said: “These are unprecedented and difficult times, but I’m proud to be playing my part in the club’s efforts to support the city and our frontline health workers.

“It really puts things into perspective when you think of the patients and staff in the wards here – I hope our gifts go some way to lifting their spirits.

“NHS staff and carers across Grampian and Scotland are doing a phenomenal job.”

On behalf of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Ena Cromar said: “Given the circumstances we all find ourselves in, this is a fantastic gesture from the club.

“The past few weeks have been hard for all of us, but it’s been especially difficult for the kids at RACH and their families due to reduced visiting access.

“All the staff here at hospital are working hard on the frontline, and this kind donation really brought a smile to our faces – the children will be absolutely delighted.”

More bears travelled up to Peterhead, along with food and other essentials, to go to some of the most vulnerable families and their children as part of the club’s #StillStandingFree campaign.

The campaign aims to raise funds for good causes through the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

The club has pledged 10% of the funds generated by season ticket sales in April as a donation to the partner charity, which will allow it to ramp up community outreach programmes to tackle social isolation, and continue making food deliveries throughout the north-east.

