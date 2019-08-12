Aberdeen FC lodges complaint over treatment of supporters in Croatia

Aberdeen FC has lodged a complaint after supporters spoke of “shocking” treatment on a European away day as fans were caged.

Dons fans travelled to Croatia on Thursday to watch their side play in the Europa League qualifier and complained of being forced to pay £190 on-the-spot fines in what one source described as an “organised scam”.

Others complained the visitors’ enclosure resembled a cage, toilet facilities were “medieval” and fans were not allowed to leave for half an hour after full-time.

The host club has denied fans were treated improperly.

Dons officials said they gave extensive written advice to all travelling supporters about the anticipated conditions at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka – but were still surprised at how they claimed to have been treated.

“We complained to the Croatian police and to the Rijeka FC stewards regarding the treatment of our fans,” said an Aberdeen FC spokesman.

The stadium is being used temporarily while Rijeka’s new ground is being built.

Before Dandies supporters jetted out to Croatia, Aberdeen wrote to them advising about ground regulations, including banned objects and alcohol regulations.

However, supporters arrived and had hayfever tablets and even lipstick confiscated.

One Dons fan, who asked not to be named, said: “The policing was far too heavy-handed.

“I saw fans get things like lighters and lipstick taken away and one wee boy had hayfever pills taken away because they were classed as drugs.

“The conditions were shocking. We were placed in a cage and there were only two basic portable toilets for everyone to use and no washing facilities. It was really medieval. A lot of the fans were upset.

“At least five fans were apprehended and fined (almost £190) for being drunk. They were breathalysed at random.”

One source close to the incident told the Evening Express: “It looked very much like an organised money-making scam with the stewards.”

Another fan, who asked not to be named, said: “We never had any bother, but the folk who were getting lifted for being drunk were no worse than me.

“I would say it’s the tightest and most over-the-top security I’ve ever been through.”

It is understood several plain-clothed Police Scotland officers were in attendance and will write a report on the game’s policing – as is routine for European games.

A Rijeka FC spokesman said: “The statements made (related to supporter treatment) are not true.”

The Dons suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Rijeka side on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League tie.