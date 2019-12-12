Aberdeen FC confirm groundbreaking ticket system

Aberdeen FC have announced they are to launch a groundbreaking new ticket system.

The club’s ticketing platform SeatGeek will allow the Dons to sell tickets in more places than ever before, without the need for any additional software.

The move will enable fans of the Scottish Premiership team to purchase tickets through various online travel brands, including Ryanair. Travellers will also be able to book match tickets while booking flights or weekend events.

Jamie Howell, ticket office manager at the club, said: “As a team, we have a fantastic base of loyal fans.

“However, we are looking for progressive new ways to attract new fans and enthuse them about our club.

“We are lucky enough to have a busy airport on our doorstep with lots of people visiting the region every year.

“Working with SeatGeek to implement this new open distribution product will enable us to target tourists and workers travelling through Aberdeen International Airport and looking for fun things to do while they’re in town.”

SeatGeek was launched in the US in 2016 and, since then, has worked with platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat and Airbnb to help its clients reach new attendees.

James McClure, executive vice president, said: “We are so excited to bring our SeatGeek Open technology to the UK and are delighted to have Aberdeen FC as our first UK open distribution client.

“At SeatGeek, we believe that as a ticketing platform, we should be doing everything in our power to help our clients sell more tickets.

“By giving our partners direct access to incremental sales channels, they can reach new audiences and be able to sell more inventory.

“We’ve seen some of our clients in the US sell more than 30% of their inventory off-platform for an event, and believe the new technology will be equally successful in the UK.”