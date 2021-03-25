Aberdeen FC Community Trust receives donation from Barclays

Aberdeen FC Community Trust has received a five-figure donation from Barclays bank’s £100 million Covid-19 fund.

The trust will use the money, understood to be at least £10,000, for its programmes for young people, including those which focus on mental health and well-being.

The impact of lockdown on children has been a major area of concern.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT), said: “Mental health issues are predicted to be one of the most serious consequences of the lockdown and these funds will go towards scaling up our work with young people, including our innovative, interactive and fun programme, MINDSET, which builds confidence and resilience among children.

‘We will use it wisely’

“We are very grateful to Barclays for this donation and will use it wisely in support of our programmes that aim to have a positive and lasting impact on the young people in our region.”

Barclays announced a £100 million community aid package last year to support UK charities working with communities most impacted by Covid-19.

The charities involved are meeting the immediate needs of vulnerable people, including low-income families, those facing financial hardship, and isolated elderly people.

‘Pandemic has had a significant impact on young people’

Scott Stewart, head of Barclays Scotland, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on young people and their mental health.

“Aberdeen FC Community Trust is delivering vital programmes to support young people through this difficult time, and we are delighted, through our donation, to help them amplify their work.”

The trust’s income was badly affected when football-related programmes in schools were suspended and the rental of the community pitches and activities at Cormack Park were put on hold.

However, it has welcomed donations from Barclays and others, including Aberdeen FC fans.

Major grants from the Wellbeing Fund, the Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund and Northsound’s Cash for Kids, as well as the SPFL Trust and a donation from The Arthur M Blank Family Foundation, have ensured that the trust can continue its valuable community work.

AFCCT has worked successfully with more than 14,000 children through 23 schools and other education projects to reduce absenteeism and lateness, improve pupil health and well-being, and support their behavioural, emotional and social needs to raise attainment.

Education is at the heart of the trust’s mission, intrinsically linked to its healthy communities and football for life programmes.

The results of the Trust’s education programme were a key factor in Aberdeen Football Club being recognised by UEFA as Best Professional Club in their Grassroots Awards in 2019.