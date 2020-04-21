Aberdeen FC Community Trust feeds more than 2,000

Thousands of people across the north-east have benefited from food deliveries by the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The charity is running a campaign called Still Standing Free to support the most vulnerable people during the pandemic.

It has teamed up with Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) to distribute food parcels around the region.

So far, more than 500 packages have been given out – with more than 2,300 people benefiting.

Around 1,300 of those are children.

Meanwhile, the trust and the club have teamed up to make more than 3,000 morale-boosting phone calls to Dons fans in lockdown.

The trust’s partnership and business development manager Robbie Hedderman said: “We have been working flat-out since the end of March doing deliveries and taking food parcels all over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We have gone past the 500-mark and we’ve supported around 2,500 people.

“It’s been busy getting it all co-ordinated and pulled together but there’s been massive support from the community.

“That support has been coming in different ways. People have been donating food through Cfine, while others have been donating funds to the JustGiving page.

“Alongside that we have had our calling campaign, which we are running in partnership with the club, just to check in on supporters and see how they’re doing. We want to make sure everyone’s wellbeing is good.

“It’s been a huge success. The goodwill towards the trust and the club has been fantastic and it’s been going really well.”

The community trust is now putting plans in place for after the lockdown has ended.

Robbie hopes to be able to honour workers on the front line of the coronavirus battle once life has returned to normal.

He said: “We are going to be running an event at Cormack Park for the NHS staff and their families once things are back to normal. We will be bringing them down for a family fun day.

“It will give people a bit of a boost.”

