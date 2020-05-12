Aberdeen FC Community Trust awards £25,000 to provide food for city children

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust has been awarded cash to help ensure hundreds of children do not go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

AFCCT has been awarded a grant of almost £25,000 from the Cash for Kids charity, which is being used to buy and distribute food parcels to some of the city’s most vulnerable families.

Cash for Kids launched an emergency appeal to raise money to help support families affected by the impact of coronavirus and provide basic essentials such as food, gas and electricity.

More than £88,000 has so far been raised for the fund, which is inviting applications for cash.

Volunteers from AFCCT and Aberdeen Football Club have already been delivering much-needed food parcels across the city as part of its Still Standing Free campaign to support vulnerable people.

Following the successful grant application, it is estimated a further 800 families will benefit from donations of food.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “We are extremely grateful to Cash for Kids and everyone who has donated to its emergency appeal to help those who are most in need.

“The £24,605 we have received will go a very long way towards providing food to children who would have otherwise had very little to eat.

“The grant from the Cash for Kids Appeal will be used to support families who are known to us through projects such as the award-winning Food and Fun programme, which was set up to help prevent school children going hungry during school holidays and alleviate the burden on low-income families during that time.

“The partnership with Cash for Kids is a brilliant example of charities working together in a time of crisis to reach local people who need an extra helping hand.”

AFCCT was established as the official charity partner of AFC in 2014, with the aim of providing support and opportunity to change lives for the better throughout the north-east.

Michelle Ferguson, charity manager at Cash for Kids, said: “We are pleased to be able to help to support AFCCT’s work in the community by awarding this grant for food parcels and essentials such as electricity.

“We launched the emergency appeal on March 22 and in just a month we have raised more than £88,000 thanks to the kindness of people here in the north-east.

“All the money which is donated in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stays locally.”

For more information on AFCCT, visit www.afccommunitytrust.org/

