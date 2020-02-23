Aberdeen FC community initiative extended after success

Aberdeen FC and Aberdeen University have announced a two-year extension to their schools and communities partnership.

The collaboration, which began in December 2018, saw the university work with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) in communities across the north-east.

The initiative works to attract young people from a wide variety of backgrounds to higher education and provides placement and training opportunities for university students with the football club.

It also provides professional development training for football club staff from university lecturers.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University, said: “I am thrilled that this partnership between two local institutions has already yielded tangible actions that are benefiting young people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”