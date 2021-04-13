Aberdeen Fashion Week to run virtually for first time

A popular north-east fashion event that showcases designers and models from all over the world is set to return this spring.

For the first time, the team behind Aberdeen Fashion Week (AFW) will be running the event in a virtual format due to coronavirus restrictions.

Digital Aberdeen Fashion Week will run from Saturday May 29 to Sunday May 30 and be streamed on the AFW Facebook page and YouTube channel; Fashion Art Media.

The two-day showcase will feature works from over 15 international fashion designers and include live meet and greet sessions with each one.

Lydia Cutler, founder and managing director of AFW, said: “I do prefer an actual show. Touching and feeling the fabric and seeing the latest trends face to face is unmatched.

“But having said that, Digital Aberdeen Fashion Week has made it possible for over 15 international fashion designers to showcase with us. This includes two fashion design universities in Pakistan.

© Supplied by Nimalan Thiraviam

“I am very proud of what we have achieved so far. My friend Mr Muhammad Fawad Noori, a senior lecturer at GIFT University in Pakistan, has made it possible that his students’ thesis collection will be part of our show.

“This is by far the best ever digital experience that I don’t think any other shows around the world have had.

“We also have our very own Cameron Traa and Jade Duffield – student designers – showcasing with us. This is so great and my happiness is next to no other.

“And of course, we have all the repeat designers who have become part of the AFW family.

“While I run the overall show, my colleague Claire Tough has organised fashion buyers from small boutiques across UK.

“And I have kindly requested an old friend and fellow fashion designer, who is one of the directors for Brooklyn Fashion Week, New York, Mr Bench Bello.”

Also part of the program is a talk from Singapore-based Vandana Evanna, who will be discussing her new book on how to sell fashion.

Chris Patterson, the Aberdeen music artist who made the AFW song, will be performing with his band during the virtual event.

© SYSTEM

Other performers include multi-award-winning artist Ulianka Maksymiuk, music artist Babugee Omosayansi, Kenyan comedian Felix Omondi, and London-based music artist Marisa Di Muro.

Southstreet24 has also allowed the designers to use their music for the videos.

Lydia says the event “provides the opportunity for all creative professionals who are showcasing remotely from around the globe to showcase their work”.

“I would like to thank all presenters, designers, speakers and participants for making this go ahead,” she added.

“And a special thanks to all the team players for the hard work, creating this kind of productive platform and being able to launch the first-ever Digital Aberdeen Fashion Week during trying times.

“World Fashion Media News, Newyork & GAnap TV, Philippines will be covering our shows, as well as OTN’s TV Network, Glasgow where I have had the greatest opportunity presenting for them are also featuring our show.

“I’m not just looking forward to one thing but everything. This is a show that is going to change Aberdeen Fashion Week.

© Supplied by Nimalan Thiraviam

“We are looking forward to a bigger and even better show in October, assuming events will be allowed then.”

Visit www.aberdeenfashionweek.org for more information.