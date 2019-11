An Aberdeen fashion store has launched a closing down sale after it confirmed it was entering administration.

Bonmarche, which has a store in the Bon Accord Centre, confirmed the news today.

The store, which opened in July 2018, has signs in its windows advertising the closing down sale.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said: “We can confirm that Bonmarche went into a closing down sale on October 31.”

