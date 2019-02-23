Aberdeen farm to appear on Walking Dead star Norman Reedus’ TV show

An Aberdeen farm has revealed it will appear on an upcoming episode of an American TV show.

Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl in hit horror series Walking Dead, was seen several times around the city in March last year while filming an episode of his travel show.

Doonies Farm, situated near Cove in Aberdeen, has revealed online that they will feature in the next episode of the show, Ride with Norman Reedus, which airs on American television channel AMC tomorrow.

In the show the actor invites famous guests to ride motorbikes with him.

Joining him in the north-east was actress Melissa McBride, who plays Carol in the Walking Dead.

In a preview of the show Melissa reveals she’s “tracing her family roots” and has “traced them to Aberdeen”.

The pair were spotted soaking up the sights at Dunnottar Castle and even popped into The Stag pub on Crown Street for a bite to eat.

Norman’s star power drew crowds to the pub, some of whom will be featured during the programme.

Norman and co-star Melissa also paid a visit to Aberdeenshire Council’s archive team.