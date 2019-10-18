Aberdeen fans’ sporting chance to see famous trophy ahead of Euro 2020

It has been held aloft by football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and Zinedine Zidane and now the Henri Delaunay Trophy has visited the north-east.

The cup will be presented to the winning captain at next summer’s Euro 2020 international football tournament.

Yesterday, Aberdeen Sports Village visitors had the chance to get up close and personal with the glittering prize.

It was the centrepiece of a touring exhibition on the continental contest’s proud history.

Named the Hampden Roar, the exhibition featured footballing artefacts from the Scottish Football Museum, including the shirt Ally McCoist wore when he scored in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Switzerland in Euro 96 and the iconic image of a Scotland fan kissing a female police officer at Euro 92 in Sweden.

There was also a chance for youngsters to meet Skillzy the mascot for Euro 2020 and enjoy a game on the mini football pitch.

Glasgow’s Hampden Park will host Euro 2020 matches next June.

Ursula McFarlane, promotions manager for Euro 2020 with the SFA, said bringing the trophy to the north-east is about building excitement ahead of tournament.

She said: “Whether or not Scotland qualify it will still be an amazing feat that we have the chance to host these games.

“Legends of European football have held the trophy and we wanted to share the best memories from the Euros.

“The trophy is quite big and shiny and it is hopefully inspiring the next generation.

“Mums and dads are reminiscing as well with their own favourite memories of the Euros.”

Mark Lenthall from Aberdeen Sports Village said: “We are thrilled to have the Hampden Roar exhibition with us.

“Football lovers have been arriving all day to get up close to the UEFA Euro trophy, look around the memorabilia, watch some classic footage and play some football.

“ASV is all about bringing local people and sport together, so it’s tremendous to see such a great turnout here at Aberdeen’s own world-class facility.”