Aberdeen fans hit out at ‘double standards’ after ScotRail put on extra carriages for ‘glory-hunters’

Aberdeen supporters clubs today accused ScotRail of double standards after the train operator laid on extra carriages to take fans to see Liverpool take on Napoli in Edinburgh.

The rail firm said it would be using “every available train” to get fans to the pre-season friendly at Murrayfield, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

It comes after Dons fans complained that ScotRail wasn’t laying on extra seats to get them to last year’s cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

Blazing Lambs founder Chris Strachan said: “It’s a kick in the teeth for Aberdeen fans but it’s the same thing that always happens. For years we have been given lunchtime kick-offs down in Glasgow and it’s a constant struggle to get extra carriages put on the trains.

“I just shook my head when I heard the news because of everything we have to put up with. If they can do it for a pre-season friendly, surely they can do it for Aberdeen fans.”

Ryan Finnie, chairman of the Cromwell Reds, said: “It’s frustrating that Aberdeen fans do not seem to benefit from extra trains when we need them, but Liverpool and Napoli ‘fans’ do.

“This is everything that’s wrong with modern football. It’s disappointing to see ScotRail pandering to glory-hunters, who have only ever seen the team they apparently support on television, and not real fans who support their local team and follow them all over the country.”

Derek Ledingham, who runs the Granite City Reds, said it was “difficult” for Dons fans to travel to games.

He said: “A lot of people will go to the game because it’s Liverpool and it’s an opportunity to see them play.

“From ScotRail’s point of view they know there’s demand for it and they will make money.

“For us Dons fans, it’s difficult. Cup semi-finals and finals are usually 12.30pm kick-offs and that doesn’t give you much time to get down if you take the train.”

Kevin Angus, who runs Dyce Reds, said: “Getting extra trains put on for big games has always been an issue for Aberdeen fans.

“We always have early kick-offs but they never seem to be able to do anything for us. It’s a bit much.

“This is only a friendly between an English and an Italian team yet they are putting on extra trains for this.

“We try our hardest to get extra trains but it always falls on deaf ears. It’s a bit insulting.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “Friendly or not, this is set to be a great match and we’re looking forward to playing our part.

“We’ll be using every available train to make the day run smoothly, with more seats on key services in and out of Edinburgh.”

When contacted by the Evening Express about the Dons fans’ complaints, a spokesman for ScotRail declined to comment.