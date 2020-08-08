Aberdeen fans hit out at ‘arrogant’ Dons players’ protocol breach

Fans and politicians have reacted angrily to the Dons players actions.

One supporters group called the players involved “arrogant” and called for strong action to be taken.

A spokesman for the Cromwell Reds supporters group said they felt “disgusted and let down” by the players.

“Players should not be going out after such an abject defeat and performance in any case, but to so in the midst of a pandemic and put themselves, others, the club, and the entire sport in Scotland in jeopardy is staggeringly arrogant and disrespectful.

“We would like to see the strongest possible action taken against the players involved. Some don’t wish to see them in the red of Aberdeen again.

“Fans backed the club with hugely impressive season ticket sales and AberDNA memberships throughout this crisis, and the players have thrown our loyalty and support back in our faces.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart said: “I’m absolutely gutted at the conformation that Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules agreed by the football authorities and the Scottish Government.

“These players have tarnished the club’s name, betrayed fans and put themselves and our community at risk.”

City Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Yuill added: “We all need to stick to the rules, whoever we are, and I can understand why people are angry.

“Professional football players are role models to many and lives depend on us all all sticking to the guidelines all of the time.”