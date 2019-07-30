Aberdeen fans get hitched in stunning Dons-themed wedding

A Dons daft couple have shown they’re a match made in heaven after tying the knot in a spectacular Aberdeen FC-themed wedding.

Kieren Joseph, 26, and Donna Reid, 42, of Northfield, went all out to celebrate their love for each other – and also for the Dons – with everything given an AFC theme for their big day at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The happy couple, who said “I do” at the stadium’s lounge, even met for the first time when they were auditioning for the role of Donny the Sheep, one of the club’s iconic mascots, who put in an appearance himself on the big day as their ring bearer.

Kieren, who is deputy manager of the Foundry Bar, said: “It was everything we wanted it to be and more.

“The weather was stunning and the stadium was really nice. Our family and friends loved it.

“The invitations were ticket stubs that Jamie Howell in the ticket office made up.

“The order of service was done like a programme. The whole groom party were wearing AFC kilts.

“We wanted Derek McInnes here, but we’ve settled for a 7ft cardboard cutout of Russell Anderson.

“The wedding cake was done by Celebration Cake Shop on Crown Street.

“The front was just a traditional three-tiered cake. It spun round and the bottom half of the cake is the granite Merkland Road entrance to Pittodrie.”

He added: “I would say I brought it up but Donna was equally on board right from the start. I think it’s quite unique. I can’t thank the trust, Sodexo and everybody at the club shop and ticket office enough.”

After meeting at the mascot audition, the pair fell in love while volunteering with the AFC Community Trust.

Kieren said: “The Community Trust’s tag line is ‘changing lives for the better’ and it’s definitely changed mine and Donna’s for the better.”

The wedding ceremony was held in a lounge at Pittodrie and the happy couple got a tour of the ground before the party moved to the Beach Ballroom, where the Dons theme continued.

Music at the wedding included European Song and Lord of the Dance, from which Aberdeen’s song Stand Free takes its tune.

Carnaval de Paris was also a hit, which Dons fans currently sing with the lyrics “Sammy Cosgrove Ballon d’Or”.

While most of the pair’s friends and family were right on board with the theme, not everyone started out so keen.

Kieren said: “My grandma and Donna’s mum were a bit more traditional, but they did come round when they saw how tastefully we did it.”

IT consultant Donna said: “I just think from my point of view it couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’ve had a brilliant day.”

Despite the perfect day, Donna admitted there’s one man she loves even more than her new husband.

She said: “I would leave Kieren for Derek McInnes.

“It’s a cliche but Aberdeen FC is really our life to be honest. Everything is planned out around football matches, everything down to the wedding itself.”