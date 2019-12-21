Aberdeen fans encouraged to come along early

Dons fans will be encouraged to gather before games at a US-inspired “tunnel club”, the club’s new chairman Dave Cormack has said.

Aberdeen recently linked up with Atlanta United, who opened their own $1.6 billion stadium in Georgia in 2017.

Eight Atlanta executives spent four days in Aberdeen last week to advise club chiefs on how to boost profits and fan experiences.

Mr Cormack said: “They have been through the process of developing a stadium and even though it’s a $1.7bn stadium, concepts are very similar.

“For us the matchday experience of getting people out there earlier is key. We have to have the fan zones at Kingsford.

“We had the designers in last week to look at having a tunnel club.”

This would enable fans to enjoy pre-match food and drink while watching the players before and after their warm-ups and kick-off.

Mr Cormack added: “The idea is to have premium seating and dining, to see the players come out – but then you can go in any entrance at the stadium and walk all the way around.

“The whole idea would be to get people there an hour or two before the game.

“The price of a beer would be no different inside the stadium to outside – so why not come inside and do it with all your mates and soak up the atmosphere and the build-up?

“We acknowledge Kingsford is a bit set out of the way but we want it to be a destination,” said Mr Cormack.