Aberdeen family’s terror after knife-wielding speeder returns to smash up car in revenge attack

A speeding motorist brandished a knife and smashed the windscreen of an Aberdeen family’s car in an apparent revenge attack after they challenged him about his driving.

Robert Watson was outside his home on Sunnyside Road when he spotted the 4×4 vehicle driving well above the street’s 20mph speed limit.

Robert, 59, stepped in front of the car to force it to slow down and took the driver to task because there was a group of children playing on their bikes nearby.

The pair exchanged angry words and the speeder drove off, but later that night returned.

At around 10pm, Robert’s wife Laura, 42, heard a car screech outside their home.

She said: “I opened the curtains and saw him throwing half a concrete slab through the windscreen of my beloved car and then brandishing a knife when he saw me at the window.”

The man got back in his car and took off but Laura says it was the same person who had been speeding earlier in the day.

Robert – who suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a debilitating condition that affects the face – believes the man involved is a drug dealer and even posted a note on his damaged Mercedes M1 declaring war on those involved.

The message said: “A drug dealer did this because I stood against him. He started a war. I will finish it.

“Stand against drug dealers they are scum.”

The couple and their four-year-old daughter moved to Aberdeen from Fife six months ago and bought the Mercedes so Laura could learn to drive.

Laura said despite Friday’s frightening incidents she is determined to stay in the city.

Mrs Watson said: “I’m still shaking because I know they are drug dealers and everybody on the street is terrified.

“I’m not happy because we bought this car in May for me to learn to drive and then this happened.

“I don’t know how we are going to sort this out because we don’t have a lot of money.

“I don’t want to move away again because we just moved here.

“I didn’t think Aberdeen was so dangerous.

“I thought it was a nice, quiet and happy place.”

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing.