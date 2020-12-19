Aberdeen family’s grotto in garden shows spirit of Christmas

An Aberdeen family is spreading Christmas cheer to youngsters in a north-east community.

Payton Crookbain and her family, who live on Beech Road in Northfield, are sitting out every night from 4pm to 6pm to hand out gifts to children. They are also accepting letters to Santa through a special post box.

Youngsters can meet Father Christmas from a social distance and get their picture taken in the process.

The family want to give youngsters a reason to smile during what is a difficult time for many parents.

Payton, 23, said: “We have a socially distanced Santa and we’re inviting kids to sit next to him and receive a little selection box and a teddy.

“There aren’t a lot of grottos open this year and there are a lot of parents struggling for money.

“The grottos that are open are expensive so we thought we would try and do something for the community for free.

“We’re collecting donations and all the money will go towards more chocolate and teddies for the kids.”

Payton explained how the family came up with the idea.

She said: “It was my mum’s idea. I have a disabled brother and he asked her if we could have a light display in the garden, and it just stemmed from there.

“We bought a few lights, giant reindeer and inflatable snowmen and we thought it would be a really nice idea to sit outside and give the kids in the area a gift.

“We came up with the idea from there and now here we are sitting outside in the cold every night!

“So far we’ve only had a few kids come along, but there has been a lot of positive reaction on social media and there are a lot of people keen to donate towards the cause.

“People are really keen to come along and take photos of the display.

“To keep it hygienic we are just letting one family in at a time to get their pictures taken with the props, and the seat is cleaned for each person.”

Payton hopes the family’s kind gesture will ease the pressure for parents struggling to make ends meet during the festive season.

She added: “A lot of families will be struggling this year so the gifts we’re giving out might mean the parents won’t have to go out and buy as much if they’re not able to.

“Even just small things make a difference.

“We’d like to expand it and get some more lights for next year.”