Video: Aberdeen family reach Everest base camp after 104 days in lockdown

An Aberdeen family on the trip of a lifetime have reached Mount Everest base camp after 104 days stranded in the mountains.

Julie Smith and her husband Kris, along with their children Jacob, four, and nine-year-old Erihn, arrived in Nepal on March 6 as part of a round-the-world trip.

The family, who are from Hazlehead, started out in Kathmandu before embarking on a 30-day trek to Everest base camp.

They became stranded in the rural area of Pakhepani, however, after discovering Nepal was being placed in lockdown.

But more than three months on, the Smith family finally defied the odds and made it to Everest base camp.

Mum Julie said: “After we stayed in Pakhepani we walked to Lukla, and we spent three months in lockdown there at a hotel.

“It was quite basic and the kids got bored from time-to-time but it was nothing unusual for a family situation.

“When lockdown went into Phase 1 here in Nepal it meant that they eased freedom to walk within the district.

“Our friend Kevin, who is a local Nepali, worked really hard to gather the correct permits for us to walk to the Sagamatha National Park and to continue onto Everest base camp.

“Miraculously he made it all happen.”

The Smiths were stunned to discover that word of their adventure had spread far and wide.

Julie said: “We were the only foreigners on the entire Everest trekking route. There was nobody else there.

“As we were walking, the local people had heard about our story and they knew that we were on our way which was quite amazing.

“There were people who had closed their lodges on the trek who actually went out of their to reopen their teahouses just for us so we could continue trekking.

“That completely blew our minds, this was our dream and they made it happen for us.”

Julie described how the Smith family ‘jumped for joy’ when they finally arrived at base camp on June 30.

She added: “It’s been very cloudy and we haven’t had clear views of Everest so we were doubtful when we reached base camp that we would see anything at all.

“But within about 10 minutes of arriving the clouds parted and we saw beautiful panoramic views of the whole area. It was so exciting.

“We were jumping for joy because after 104 days stuck in the mountains we were finally there.

“We had waited a long time for this big moment to arrive. We just stood around smiling and there were no other expeditions or tents there.”

Julie paid tribute to her ‘amazing’ kids for completing the 27-day trek alongside their parents.

She added: “Ultimately we are beyond proud of the kids. They have been amazing and have proved themselves and more. They actually coped better than we did.

“It just shows that travelling as a family to more adventurous and remote places is possible and children only enhance the experience.

“In total, we’ve walked 200km so far which is incredible.

“We actually think that Jacob might be one of the youngest people to reach Everest base camp which is very cool but we will have to look into it. It would be amazing to break a world record!”

The family, who began their trip around the globe in June 2019, will now face their biggest challenge yet as they attempt to leave the mountains and return to Kathmandu during monsoon season.

There are currently no international flights until mid-August so the Smiths will have to bide their time until then.

Julie added: “We’re not sure where we can fly to at this point, but at least it keeps it interesting.”

