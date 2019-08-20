Aberdeen family inspired by son with Williams Syndrome raise thousands for charity

An Aberdeen couple whose young son was born with a rare genetic condition have raised thousands of pounds to help other families.

Bethan, 38, and Don Vasey, 40, are raising money for the Williams Syndrome Foundation to help people like their four-year-old son Alex, who was diagnosed with the disorder three years ago.

The condition, which is caused by the tiny deletion of part of chromosome 7, means he will need open heart surgery at some point in his life.

His parents, who are from Aberdeen, have been busy fundraising to help other families from across Scotland meet up so they can support each other.

This will cover the costs of travel, accommodation and other expenses for those attending the events.

The couple, who also have a two-year-old daughter, Agatha, raised money through holding a race night and Bethan, along with friends, also took part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in July.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mum Bethan, who works in the oil and gas industry, said: “It is amazing how much money we have made.

“We have managed to raise about £3,000 from the race night and I made a couple of thousand from the Kiltwalk – my friends were also raising money.

“I am organising an event in October for families in Scotland and we will have our regular Christmas party in January in Stirling.”

She added: “It is the foundation’s 40th anniversary next year and every region will be putting on more events.”

Don has now taken on the role of regional co-ordinator for the foundation.

Their son Alex will need open heart surgery when he is older as he was born with a heart murmur as a result of his condition.

Bethan said: “Alex is really good, he is starting nursery – he is really excited about that and they have been really supportive.

“We went to Alex’s regular check-up and everything is okay, but we have been referred for more scans in Glasgow and that is always on the back of our minds.”

The developmental disorder Alex suffers from affects one in 18,000 people in the UK.

It is believed Alex is one of only four children with the condition in the north-east.

For more information on the charity, go to bit.ly/2KMc85g