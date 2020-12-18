Sainsbury’s bring festive joy to the young, old and needy this Christmas

Sainsbury’s stores across Aberdeen have donated cash, items and Christmas treats to a host of local good causes.

Stores have given just under £5,000 to local family charity Abernecessities, the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and four care homes in the area as part of the supermarket’s Brighten a Million Christmases campaign.

Patients at the hospital also received a large hamper of Christmas food, as well as tablets to help them stay in touch with relatives who may not be able to visit.

Northcote Lodge, Torry, Cranford and Riverside care homes each got a hamper and tablet for the residents and staff too.

Meanwhile, Abernecessities was given nearly 200 Christmas stockings to distribute among the children they help, among donations of other essential family items.

‘Incredible array of items’

Michelle Herd, the co-founder of Abernecessities, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity we have seen from the Aberdeen community throughout the pandemic.

“Sainsbury’s donated an incredible array of items from basic essentials such as nappies, toiletries and bedding to Christmas stockings, sweet treats and non-perishable food items which has enabled us to help hundreds of families across the city on the run up to the festivities.

“For many, the festive season is the most wonderful time of the year however, for others it can be challenging and sadly, 2020 has made that challenge even harder.

“Support such as this truly makes all the difference to so many and we cannot thank the team at Sainsbury’s enough for helping us gift the magic of Christmas.”

Laura Fergus, home manager at Torry Care Home, said: “The residents and staff are absolutely thrilled with the donation from Sainsburys.

“It has really lifted everyone’s spirits and helped bring some Christmas cheer to the home.

“The tablet has already been put to good use, keeping the residents connected with loved ones and they’ve been enjoying Facetimes with their families.”

Greg Stewart, manager at the Holburn Sainsbury’s Local store, said: “This campaign is something we do every year round about Christmas.

“Abernecessities is not a national charity, which is great, so we know what we’re putting into the community is staying within the local community.

“For the hospital and care homes, we just decided that given the year everyone’s had, being key workers ourselves, we could brighten up some other key workers’ Christmases as well.

“When we did the presentations in Garthdee just over a week ago, there were care home folk who were blown away, and some of them were actually in tears from the generosity.

“It’s been really worthwhile.”