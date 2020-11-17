Aberdeen family back charity Christmas campaign

An Aberdeen family have backed a new Christmas campaign launched by a children’s charity.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is urging people in the country to donate towards the charity in order to help it support dying children and their families.

The charity said that although many people are facing Christmas apart this year, spending the festive time alone without support as a family with a dying child can be lonely and frightening.

The family of Jaxon Stars, from Aberdeen, has put their support behind the campaign.

Jaxon was born on December 23, 2016 with a rare form of epilepsy called Otahara Syndrome and a neurodegenerative disorder called Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, which meant he was missing part of his brain and would suffer from seizures.

He was supported by CHAS’s Rachel House, where his family could go for some respite care. Sadly, he passed away on February 9, 2018, aged only 13 months old.

Mum Lisa said: “As soon as Jaxon was born, the joy I felt quickly turned to fear. Instead of spending his first Christmas at home with his brother Antony, my beautiful baby spent the first four months of his short life in hospital. Thankfully, this was where CHAS stepped in.

“In November 2017, Jaxon became very unwell. Thankfully, with CHAS just a phone call away, he could spend Christmas at home and not in hospital.

“That Christmas with Jaxon was just magical. We had a colourful tree, silly Christmas jumpers, tinsel and lots of sparkles. Jaxon got lots of Christmas cuddles from us all, and we had so much fun together. It was so special because the previous Christmas, I hadn’t been allowed to hold my new-born baby, or even touch him in his incubator.

“I was heartbroken but so glad to be at Rachel House when Jaxon died. We were among family. They understood my heartache and helped me find strength to pick myself back up again.

“But there are still so many families like mine, facing the death of their child alone. I can’t imagine how desperately difficult that must be. My baby Jaxon was the most special Christmas gift imaginable and when the time came to let him go, CHAS made sure I wasn’t alone.”

Funds raised from the campaign will go towards ensuring other families can have positive experiences at Christmas with their children.

To make a donation to CHAS’ campaign, visit bit.ly/2Ik2IAP or call 0800 171 2427.