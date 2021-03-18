‘We all have it in us to save a life’: Aberdeen family back changes to organ donation laws

The mother of a young Aberdeen boy who received two heart valve transplants hopes a new opt-out for the organ donation system will help save lives.

Julie Crichton’s son Alex, born with a congenital heart defect, underwent open-heart surgery when he was two weeks old.

He was only 18 months when the procedure was repeated after the first heart valve became less effective.

Alex, now 11, from Aberdeen, will require future surgeries as he continues to grow, but at his most recent check-up, his cardiac team said his heart is continuing to do well.

Julie and Alex have backed the awareness campaign underway to ensure people understand what the law change means and the importance of making donation decisions known.

From March 26 if people aged 16 and over haven’t recorded a decision about donation, they will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.

© SYSTEM

People have a choice to be a donor or to opt-out of donation and people can record their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register at any time.

The family will still be involved in the organ donation system and asked about a loved ones latest views, to ensure donation doesn’t proceed where the individual would not have wanted it to.

Julie said: “Doctors were always very honest with us, in the fact that Alex would always need surgery as the transplanted valve wouldn’t grow with him. We just didn’t know how often, but we were aware that there may need to be a third or fourth or fifth procedure to keep his heart functioning.

“At a recent check-up, his cardiologist said that it’s amazing he’s had ten years out of his recent valve. We couldn’t have got better than what Alex has.

“It’s upsetting to think of the donor, what age they were, how their parents are doing, but we try not to dwell on it and focus on what it has done for Alex. It’s all about making memories, and thanks to that donor, he has a fantastic life.

“I’ve brought the kids up telling them that they have it in them to save a life. As hard as it is to think about death, there are people in need. I know about another 20 kids like Alex, so the more people willing to donate, the better.”

© Supplied by Smarts PR

Alex added: “I think the new law is a great thing and I hope it means other people will get a chance like me.”

Public health minister Mairi Gougeon said: “In Scotland, there is an average of more than 500 people waiting for an organ transplant at any one time. The law is changing to help save and improve the lives of those on the waiting list.

“Only one per cent of people die in circumstances where they might become an organ donor. This means every opportunity for donation is very precious.

“We want everyone in Scotland to understand what this change means for them. Donation remains a personal decision and we’re encouraging people to make the choice that’s right for them – whether that’s to be a donor or not.

“Under the opt-out system, families of potential donors will always be consulted to check what their loved one’s latest views on donation were. So, whatever you decide, as well as recording it on the NHS Organ Donor Register you should also tell those close to you about your donation decision to help ensure that it is honoured.”