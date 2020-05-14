Aberdeen experts help carry out review on re-opening of dental services after lockdown ends

Experts from Aberdeen University have assisted others across the UK to carry out a rapid review into how to reopen dental services after the lockdown ends.

Dental services across the country have been closed or reduced due to Covid-19, with attention focusing on planning the reopening and restructuring of services.

A number of sources from around the world were consulted, with the teams emphasising the need to focus on activities that minimise risk to staff, patients and the public, while maintaining high clinical care.

The teams added more clarity is required on effective cleaning and disinfection processes, as well as the impact on patient scheduling and practice workflow.

The group was led by Professor Craig Ramsay from Aberdeen University and Jan Clarkson from Manchester University.

Professor Ramsay said: “We identified sources from 11 countries and found relevant recommendations fell into five themes: practice preparation, personal protective equipment, management of the clinical area, dental procedures and cleaning and disinfection.

“I would like to stress that this review is not guidance but, in the absence of robust evidence, it should assist policy and decision makers in producing national guidance for their own settings.”

Most sources investigated recommended patient triage by telephone, while others suggested temperature screening at reception, as well as avoiding any aerosol generating procedures where possible.