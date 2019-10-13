Aberdeen exhibition to show snapshot of Victorian-era photo craze

A new exhibition showcasing a Victorian photographic phenomenon is set to take place.

The eye-opening display, Cartomania, will run at Aberdeen Maritime Museum, starting next month.

It is based on the historic cartes de visite (CdV), which was a type of small photograph patented in Paris, France, by photographer Andre Adolphe Eugene Disderi in 1854, although it was first used before this. The photographer published pictures of Napoleon III in 1859, which sky-rocketed the format into mass popularity, spreading through Europe, then to America and worldwide.

Vastly used in the Victorian era, they were a common fixture in households, measured approximately 9x6cm, and were mounted on a piece of card. Its popularity saw many households display copies of pictures of the Royal family.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums has a large number of materials linked to the topic.

Cartomania follows on from the success of a previous one-day event, held in 2017 at the Treasure Hub in Northfield.

Jenny Pape-Carlisle, curator of the upcoming Cartomania show, said: “Cartes de visite were the first form of affordable mass-produced photography. They were wildly popular during the Victorian era.

“Queen Victoria herself helped spread the craze by building her own collection of cartes.

“People collected photographs of their families and friends, royalty and celebrities of the day. Cartomania explores this early photographic phenomenon through the work of pioneering photographers, including the celebrated Aberdonian photographer George Washington Wilson.

“This fascinating exhibition looks in detail at the collecting craze, exploring the social impact of photography, changing fashions and how you can date your own cartes de visite.”

George Washington Wilson was born in the north-east in 1823 and began his career painting miniature portraits, making a name for himself among the middle classes and landed gentry, having trained in Edinburgh and London.

He started using photography by the late 1840s, and by 1852 he was offering his sitters a photographic alternative to the traditional painted portrait.

In 1853, he established Wilson and Hay Photographers alongside John Hay, which secured the patronage of Queen Victoria, who commissioned the firm to make a record of the building of Balmoral Castle, before taking a picture of the Queen in 1855.

He received the official appointment of photographer royal for Scotland in 1860 and went on to win medals and prizes for his photographic works. The George Washington Wilson and Co collection contains more than 37,000 glass plate negatives which were donated to the Aberdeen University library in 1954.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums run several different exhibitions each year, with the current being a tribute to Punch and Judy puppets, and the memories of Aberdeen seaside in the 1950s that it invokes.

“That’s The Way To Do It!” Punch and Judy Through the Ages is due to finish on October 28 and Cartomania will begin on November 30 and run until April 13 next year.

Before the Cartomania exhibition is set up, staff at the Maritime Museum are encouraging members of the public to make the most of the October school holidays and visit the puppet display before it closes. The exhibition is free to attend.

Employees are also running a puppet power workshop on October 15 from 10.30am until noon, which explores hand puppets, marionettes and shadow puppetry.

Entry costs £5, and tickets can be bought online at aagm.co.uk