Aberdeen event to support victims of human trafficking

A new human trafficking charity is looking to raise cash to boost its first Scottish safe house.

City Hearts Aberdeen launched last year and has since secured a property in the city to help survivors of human trafficking.

The cause works in conjunction with other agencies like Police Scotland and Scottish Government to give people a safe place to live after being rescued.

A special charity dinner is to be held to help fund the safe house.

On March 2, at the Hilton Treetops on Beach Boulevard, the charity will hold a dinner, ceilidh and raffle to raise funds for the initial start-up costs of the house, as well as any ongoing expenditures.

Heidi Ogboke, Aberdeen project manager of the UK-wide charity, said: “The money will go towards everything from getting the clients their toiletries and bedding, to set-up costs for things like a printer, wi-fi and CCTV, which is really important to ensure that everyone living in the house is completely safe.”

City Hearts has already identified people who will be moving into the safe house when it opens, and will receive support to boost their confidence, as well as skills to increase the chance of them getting a job and counselling services to improve the mental state of the victims.

To buy a ticket for the dinner, visit cityheartsaberdeen.ticketlight.co.uk.