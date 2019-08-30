Aberdeen event to examine into eye care

An event will take place in Aberdeen to look into the future of eye care in Scotland.

Clinicians, policy shapers, academics and charities will be discussing potential improvements as part of National Eye Health Week.

It will be hosted at Aberdeen University and will take place in the Sir Duncan Rice Library on September 25.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Quigley, chairman of Optometry Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be part of this event which takes an in-depth look at the country’s biggest eye care challenges.

“We’ll be discussing a range of issues – from concerns around lower uptake of optometry services in less-affluent sections of the community to the need for early intervention at the front-line of eye care.

“Together, we are committed to advancing world-class eye care in Scotland and we believe this will be achieved by pooling our knowledge, discussing shared aims and taking a united approach.”