Aberdeen event to look at how volunteers can help rebuild city after Covid-19

An Aberdeen event will look at how volunteers can help rebuild the city after Covid-19.

Aberdeen Independence Movement (AIM) are hosting the virtual event which will explore how the pandemic has affected the third sector across the region.

It will also look at how the voluntary sector can drive the recovery afterwards.

The group have enlisted representatives from various organisations, including Aberdeen Cyrenians, Grampian Housing and Paul O’Connor, chairman of the Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations.

They will be questioned by an audience of local cross-party politicians.

The event will be streamed live on social media on different platforms and will take place on Zoom on Monday from 7pm.

Questions to the panel can be posted on the Facebook stream and the organisers have asked local politicians to take part and to contact them on organiser@aim.scot.

Invitations have also been emailed to councillors from each party in Aberdeen City and the Shire.

A spokesman for AIM added: “This is time to come together, to put our differences to one side and hear from and work with organisations at the frontline in the city and shire.”

Paul O’Connor, who has been working in Aberdeen’s third sector for 27 years, said: “It is vital that politicians of every party participate in this event, not only to hear the concerns of the cities third sector, but to understand the problems and take on board any potential solutions the representatives will offer so that we can build back better in the coming year and beyond.

“It is the duty of politicians and the third sector reps to work together, where a refusal to do so will not be seen in a good light by the public who will rely upon such a partnership.”

To find out more, visit their Facebook event page.